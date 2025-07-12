Left Menu

Empowering Women in Kashmir: A Path to Peace and Prosperity

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes the role of women-led development in combating social issues and fostering peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Women's empowerment is a cornerstone of growth, with vocational training for over a thousand women, aiming to bridge gender gaps in entrepreneurship.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha underscored the importance of women-led development to tackle challenges such as terrorism and drug addiction in Jammu and Kashmir, during his address at the closing ceremony of a women's vocational training course at the Army Goodwill School in Balapur, Shopian.

Sinha celebrated the achievements of women trainees who completed vocational and life enhancement skill courses across six centers, underlining the transformative impact of women's empowerment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He highlighted the priority given to women's social and economic upliftment, crucial for a peaceful and prosperous region.

Emphasizing women's role in the rural economy, Sinha called for strategic measures to encourage women entrepreneurs in rural areas, advocating for annual follow-ups to support business growth. He lauded efforts by organizations and the Indian Army in providing training to over 1,400 women, drawing inspiration from the pioneering efforts of Bhim Rao Ambedkar for women's rights.

