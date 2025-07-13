Colors of Courage: Chandranath Das's Tribute to the Himalayas and Operation Sindoor

Delhi's art scene buzzes with excitement as Chandranath Das showcases a vibrant solo exhibition, 'Himalaya: The Journey Through a Cascade of Colours,' at Triveni Kala Sangam. The show centers on an untitled oil painting dedicated to Operation Sindoor, celebrating India's military prowess against terrorism.

The exhibition, featuring over 50 artworks in charcoal, acrylic, and oil, captures the majestic essence of the Himalayas while honoring the indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers. Bold strokes of actual vermilion add a symbolic touch, reflecting the courage and sacrifice inherent in Operation Sindoor.

Guests, including Prof. Ummu Salma Bava of JNU, praise the collection for its artistic depth and thematic resonance. Running until July 22, the exhibition invites visitors to explore themes ranging from Himalayan seasons to the symbolic power of 'sindoor,' underscoring its profound impact on India's national identity and foreign policy.

