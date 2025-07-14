Architect Thomas Abraham Ignites Innovation at D-Arc Build 2025

Renowned architect and educator Thomas Abraham captivated audiences as he delivered the keynote address at the D-Arc Build 2025 exposition in Bangalore, which concluded in late June. The event was a confluence of professionals, academics, and students who participated in exhibitions and panel discussions over three days.

IDeA World College, the institution Abraham founded, stood out as the sole academic institution invited to present at the expo. The college's exhibits of student work in interior, fashion, and graphic design attracted attention from visitors and industry professionals.

During his address, Abraham discussed the evolving dynamics between design education and industry, highlighting the importance of mentorship and applied learning. His contributions also included serving on the jury for the Maestro Award, recognizing excellence in architecture and interior design in India. Abraham's collaboration with students on a fashion line, unveiled during the event, exemplifies his commitment to blending education with practical experience.

