Spiritual Reawakening: Thousands Flock to Historic Kartikeya Mahadev Temple

Thousands thronged the ancient Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Sambhal's Khaggu Sarai locality after its reopening. The temple, closed for 46 years, hosted thousands of Shiv devotees on the first Monday of Shravan. The event was marked by 'Rudrabhishek' and 'Jalabhishek' ceremonies with tight security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The ancient Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Sambhal's Khaggu Sarai locality reopened its doors in December after 46 years of closure, drawing thousands of Shiv devotees on the first Monday of the holy Shravan month.

With a heavy rush at other Shiv temples, the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in particular saw devotees perform 'Rudrabhishek' and 'Jalabhishek'. The temple had remained locked since 1978, concealing an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling, discovered during an anti-encroachment initiative.

The ceremonies were conducted amid tight security, featuring police and Rapid Response Force personnel, with CCTV monitoring. Devotees, including Kailash Chandra and Rajkumar Sharma, celebrated the temple's reopening as a symbol of harmony, and the Parikrama Samiti plans similar rituals at other local temples during Shravan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

