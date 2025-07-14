Puducherry Embraces Its French Legacy on National Day

The Union Territory of Puducherry observed the French National Day on Monday with pomp and ceremony. Celebrations were marked by wreath-laying at the French War Memorial by District Collector A Kulothungan and French Consul General Etienne Rolland Piegue, accompanied by French officials.

Known as Bastille Day, the commemoration honors the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison, a pivotal moment in the French Revolution signaling the end of monarchy and the dawn of the French Republic.

Patriotic songs from both India and France resonated as the Puducherry police band performed. The event, which also took place in Karaikal, rekindled fond memories of Puducherry's French colonial past.

(With inputs from agencies.)