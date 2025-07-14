Saroja Devi: The Timeless Star of Indian Cinema

Saroja Devi, who began her film journey as a 17-year-old in the Kannada film 'Mahakavi Kalidasa' (1955), quickly carved a niche for herself across multiple Indian film industries. Her captivating presence on screen propelled her to stardom, not only in Kannada but also in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema.

The actress achieved fame alongside legendary co-stars such as M.G. Ramachandran, with their collaborative works like 'Anbe Vaa' gaining cult status. Her talent garnered her the title of the first female Kannada superstar, breaking language barriers through her performances.

Despite reducing her work after marriage, Saroja Devi's imprint on cinema remains indelible. For her contributions, she received prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Until her later years, she continued to engage with new generations of stars, maintaining her influential presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)