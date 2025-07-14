Left Menu

Tragic Demise: S M Raju, Legendary Stuntman, Passes in Action

Veteran stuntman S M Raju tragically died during a film shooting, sparking grief among peers. Known for his car stunts, Raju died while performing for director Pa Ranjith's 'Vettuvam'. Despite preventive measures, the perilous nature of car stunts led to this unfortunate incident, underscoring the risky profession's inherent dangers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday, S M Raju, a widely respected stuntman, died during the filming of an action scene for director Pa Ranjith's movie "Vettuvam". Known outside of film circles as Mohan Raj, the 52-year-old collapsed while driving an SUV in a high-risk stunt.

His sudden death has shaken the stunt community, with veteran artists such as Sham Kaushal and Aejaz Gulab mourning his untimely demise. Car stunts are notoriously hazardous, even when strict safety measures are in place, highlighting the inherent dangers faced by stunt professionals.

The accident, which resulted in an outpour of grief online, emphasizes the physical and monetary motivations driving individuals into this perilous field. While safety remains a priority, seasoned stuntman Shankar notes that the industry's risky nature means that fatal accidents, although rare, are always a looming risk.

