Delhi Launches Tourism and Heritage Fellowship for Youth Empowerment

The Delhi government has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at preserving the rich historical and cultural heritage of the national capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the launch of the Tourism and Heritage Fellowship Programme, which seeks to involve young professionals in tourism-related projects across the city.

This ambitious programme will select 40 young professionals each year, offering them a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 to work on government-led tourism efforts. Participants in the programme will engage in an array of activities, including conducting heritage walks and managing guided tours, to enhance Delhi's status as a vibrant global tourism destination.

According to an official statement, the initiative aligns with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by utilizing local talent and traditional knowledge. The fellowship provides a strong platform for youth under 35 to work closely with the government, ultimately helping make Delhi's heritage globally recognized.