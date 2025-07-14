Left Menu

Delhi Launches Tourism and Heritage Fellowship for Youth Empowerment

The Delhi government introduces the Tourism and Heritage Fellowship Programme to engage young professionals in preserving and promoting the capital's heritage. With a stipend of Rs 50,000, this initiative recruits 40 participants annually to contribute to governmental tourism efforts, aligning with Aatmanirbhar Bharat's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:31 IST
Delhi Launches Tourism and Heritage Fellowship for Youth Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at preserving the rich historical and cultural heritage of the national capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the launch of the Tourism and Heritage Fellowship Programme, which seeks to involve young professionals in tourism-related projects across the city.

This ambitious programme will select 40 young professionals each year, offering them a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 to work on government-led tourism efforts. Participants in the programme will engage in an array of activities, including conducting heritage walks and managing guided tours, to enhance Delhi's status as a vibrant global tourism destination.

According to an official statement, the initiative aligns with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by utilizing local talent and traditional knowledge. The fellowship provides a strong platform for youth under 35 to work closely with the government, ultimately helping make Delhi's heritage globally recognized.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025