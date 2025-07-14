Left Menu

Unraveling Mystery of Nampally's Lonely Skeleton

The skeletal remains of a man were discovered in a locked Nampally house, raising questions about his death after a youth inadvertently stumbled upon the scene. Police unearthed an unattended mobile phone with numerous missed calls, leading to speculations about his solitary life and mysterious demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling discovery that has gripped the local community, skeletal remains, believed to be of a middle-aged man, were found in a locked, rundown house in Nampally market on Monday. Police officials suggest the man had been residing alone since 2015.

The grim find was uncovered by a young individual who unexpectedly entered the house to retrieve a cricket ball. Local residents, upon being alerted, immediately contacted law enforcement authorities who then accessed the premises.

An investigation is underway after police found a switched-off mobile phone near the remains, revealing numerous missed calls. Initial reports suggest the man lived a solitary life, with his family unaware of his whereabouts. While death appears natural, only forensics can confirm the cause.

