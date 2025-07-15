Left Menu

Richa Chadha Condemns 'Honor Killing' of Tennis Player Radhika Yadav

Actor Richa Chadha expressed strong disapproval over the murder of tennis player Radhika Yadav by her father Deepak Yadav in Gurugram. Condemning the act and societal norms, Chadha emphasized that there is no honor in taking one's child's life, labeling Deepak Yadav a 'loser' and 'coward.'

In a shocking incident that has outraged both the public and celebrities alike, actor Richa Chadha has condemned the murder of 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav. The young athlete was allegedly shot dead by her own father, Deepak Yadav, due to a disagreement over her tennis academy in Gurugram.

Expressing her grief and anger, Chadha took to her X account to denounce the killing, stating, "There is no honor in killing your own child." Chadha criticized societal justifications for such heinous acts and described Deepak Yadav as a 'loser' and 'coward.'

The investigation has revealed that Radhika was shot multiple times, as confirmed by a post-mortem examination. The brutal act was reportedly fueled by Deepak's aversion to his daughter's independence and her aspirations, despite their affluent background. The case continues as Deepak Yadav has been placed in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

