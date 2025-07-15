Hocus Pocus 3: Stirring the Cauldron of Anticipation

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has shared the latest developments on the anticipated sequel to the 2022 fantasy comedy hit, 'Hocus Pocus 2'. According to People, Parker revealed there's been little progress on 'Hocus Pocus 3' aside from discussions, despite Disney announcing its development two years ago.

The sequel to the beloved 1993 film directed by Kenny Ortega was met with enthusiasm, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter. In a 2023 interview, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Production, confirmed the third installment was in the works, with Jen D'Angelo returning to explore new adventures for the franchise's iconic characters.

While D'Angelo acknowledges the film is in its infancy, she stresses the importance of balancing fan expectations with fresh storytelling. Meanwhile, Bette Midler, the celebrated actress behind Winifred Sanderson, mentioned in July 2024 anticipation of a forthcoming script, though she admitted to not being closely involved yet, according to People.

