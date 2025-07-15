Homecoming Celebration Awaits Indian Astronaut's Successful Mission Splashdown

As Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla concludes his pioneering 18-day space mission, anticipation and excitement fill his family home in Lucknow. Preparations for a joyful celebration are underway, contingent upon his safe return to Earth.

The residence in Triveni Nagar gleams with lights, and posters of 'Shux,' Shukla's nickname, proclaim his achievements to the neighborhood. His family fields congratulatory calls, sharing their pride and joy with well-wishers.

Shukla's imminent splashdown, aboard the Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft, is monitored closely. This historic journey reaffirms India's ambitions in space exploration and cements Shukla's place as the second Indian astronaut to venture beyond our planet's atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)