Left Menu

Homecoming Celebration Awaits Indian Astronaut's Successful Mission Splashdown

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to return home after an 18-day space mission. His family, celebrating in Lucknow, eagerly awaits his safe splashdown. Shukla, returning aboard the Dragon 'Grace', marks a proud moment as he becomes the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:40 IST
Homecoming Celebration Awaits Indian Astronaut's Successful Mission Splashdown
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

As Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla concludes his pioneering 18-day space mission, anticipation and excitement fill his family home in Lucknow. Preparations for a joyful celebration are underway, contingent upon his safe return to Earth.

The residence in Triveni Nagar gleams with lights, and posters of 'Shux,' Shukla's nickname, proclaim his achievements to the neighborhood. His family fields congratulatory calls, sharing their pride and joy with well-wishers.

Shukla's imminent splashdown, aboard the Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft, is monitored closely. This historic journey reaffirms India's ambitions in space exploration and cements Shukla's place as the second Indian astronaut to venture beyond our planet's atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025