Breaking Boundaries: Shweta Tripathi's Debut Production 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan'
Shweta Tripathi announces her first production film, 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan', a queer love story featuring herself and Tillotama Shome. Directed by Sanjoy Nag, the project will begin in late 2025. The film aims to break stereotypes in queer narratives, promoting honest storytelling.
Popular 'Mirzapur' star Shweta Tripathi revealed the title of her debut production, 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan', where she will appear alongside esteemed actress Tillotama Shome.
With Sanjoy Nag, known for 'Good Morning Sunshine', at the helm, the film is slated to commence production by the end of 2025. This project aspires to challenge stereotypes with its exploration of a queer love story.
Tripathi, known for her roles in 'Masaan' and 'Cargo', expressed her deep connection to the film, emphasizing its authentic portrayal of queer stories. The collaboration with Shome, recently seen in 'Paatal Lok', adds further enthusiasm to the project.
