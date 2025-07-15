Left Menu

Celebrating Shubhanshu Shukla: India's Pioneer in Space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returns to Earth after a historic 20-day mission to the International Space Station. Commended by Andhra Pradesh leaders, his journey marks a proud milestone for India, exemplifying human potential and global collaboration. His mission inspires aspiring astronauts and highlights India's prowess in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:06 IST
In a landmark achievement, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned to Earth after a 20-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The Andhra Pradesh Governor and political leaders hailed his pioneering journey as a significant milestone for India.

The Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft, carrying Shukla and three fellow astronauts, concluded its mission with a splashdown near San Diego, California. Shukla, the first Indian to visit the ISS, received accolades from Governor S Abdul Nazeer for inspiring 1.4 billion Indians.

With leaders like Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressing pride, Shukla's mission showcases human innovation and collaboration, inspiring young Indians to pursue their dreams beyond the skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

