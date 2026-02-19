Ghee Controversy Sparks Political Battle in Andhra Pradesh

In a fiery press conference, YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of spearheading numerous irregularities relating to the Tirupati laddu ghee supply during the Telugu Desam Party's leadership period.

The allegations are based on purported tender misconduct, with suggestions that adulterated ghee was rerouted to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Reddy cited a CBI-led SIT chargesheet implicating Naidu in systemic corruption.

The controversy escalates the political tussle in Andhra Pradesh, pointing to governance failings under Naidu. As investigations unfold, political tensions soar, further highlighting the complex intersection of politics and religion in the region.