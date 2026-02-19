Waaree Energies to Power Andhra Pradesh with India's Largest Lithium-Ion Gigafactory

Waaree Energies is poised to make a significant leap in India's renewable energy sector by setting up the nation's largest lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh. This project, costing over Rs 8,000 crore, aims to bolster job creation and strategic national manufacturing.

Located in the Anakapalli district, the gigafactory will feature a 16 GWh capacity and encompass the entire battery production process, from cell manufacturing to large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board has given its nod for the project.

Nara Lokesh, the state's Human Resources Minister, highlighted this development as a milestone in Andhra Pradesh's green energy trajectory, emphasizing the role of battery manufacturing in fostering renewable energy growth, electric mobility, and grid stability.

