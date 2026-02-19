Left Menu

Waaree Energies to Power Andhra Pradesh with India's Largest Lithium-Ion Gigafactory

Waaree Energies has announced plans to build India's largest lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh, with an investment exceeding Rs 8,000 crore. The facility is expected to generate 3,000 jobs and will cover the entire battery value chain, enhancing India's renewable energy and electric mobility sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-02-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 10:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Waaree Energies is poised to make a significant leap in India's renewable energy sector by setting up the nation's largest lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh. This project, costing over Rs 8,000 crore, aims to bolster job creation and strategic national manufacturing.

Located in the Anakapalli district, the gigafactory will feature a 16 GWh capacity and encompass the entire battery production process, from cell manufacturing to large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board has given its nod for the project.

Nara Lokesh, the state's Human Resources Minister, highlighted this development as a milestone in Andhra Pradesh's green energy trajectory, emphasizing the role of battery manufacturing in fostering renewable energy growth, electric mobility, and grid stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

