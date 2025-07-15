Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Returns: A Milestone for India's Space Aspirations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's return from the International Space Station, celebrating a significant advancement in India's space exploration efforts.

Shukla, a 39-year-old test pilot in the Indian Air Force, completed the Axiom-4 mission, becoming the first Indian to step aboard the ISS. His 20-day expedition, supported by ISRO and NASA, concluded with a splashdown near San Diego.

Amidst nationwide celebrations and congratulatory messages from the IAF, Shukla's journey symbolizes India's growing space ambitions, echoing the legacy of Rakesh Sharma's 1984 flight. His triumphant return is a beacon of inspiration for India's future astronauts.

(With inputs from agencies.)