Chronicles of a Cave Dweller: The Artistic Journey of Nina Kutina

Nina Kutina, a 40-year-old Russian, was found living in a cave in Karnataka, India, along with her two young children. Having traveled to 20 countries over 15 years, she chose a life of art, music, and nature, despite personal loss and adversity. Kutina is supported by the Russian Embassy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:24 IST
Chronicles of a Cave Dweller: The Artistic Journey of Nina Kutina
Nina Kutina
  • Country:
  • India

Nina Kutina, a 40-year-old Russian woman, was recently discovered living in a remote cave near Gokarna in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district with her two young children. During her subterranean sojourn, she engaged in peaceful activities such as painting, singing, and reading.

Kutina, who travelled to India on a business visa, resided in isolation in the Ramatirtha hills for two weeks. Her unconventional lifestyle included living off the land and educating her children in art and literature. She describes having visited 20 countries over the past 15 years and raising her children in diverse environments.

She expressed dissatisfaction with her current residence, citing a lack of privacy and comfort. Kutina has accused media reports of misrepresenting her way of life. In contact with the Russian Embassy, which is aiding her, she reiterated her emotional ties to India and her resistance to returning to Russia.

