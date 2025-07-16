Thrillers 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' Lead Emmy Nominations

Apple TV+'s psychological thriller 'Severance' and HBO's crime drama 'The Penguin' emerged as the frontrunners at the 2023 Emmy Awards nomination announcement. With a staggering 27 and 24 nominations respectively, these shows outstripped other top contenders like 'The White Lotus' and 'Andor'.

'Severance', a unique narrative about office workers undergoing a procedure to forget their home lives, competes for the best drama award alongside major titles. 'The Penguin' stars Colin Farrell and is set in the DC Comics universe, vying for the best limited series against fierce competition like Netflix's 'Adolescence'.

The television industry, currently facing financial adjustments in the streaming era, witnessed HBO and its streaming service HBO Max securing a record 142 nominations. Meanwhile, Walt Disney and Netflix received significant recognition, highlighting the shifts in content consumption.

