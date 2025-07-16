Left Menu

Parliament's New Health Menu: Nutrition on the Plates of Power

Parliament introduces a 'Health Menu' to promote nutritious eating among lawmakers, featuring millet-based dishes, fiber-rich salads, and lean proteins. Designed to support wellness, the menu highlights low-calorie, high-nutrient meals, aligning with national health initiatives and Prime Minister Modi's call for healthier lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move to promote health and wellness among legislators, Parliament has unveiled a new 'Health Menu' that offers nutritious meal options to officials and visitors. This initiative, backed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, aims to provide lawmakers with wholesome choices while they engage in legislative sessions.

The canteen's menu includes millet-focused dishes, vibrant salads, and protein-rich options like grilled fish and chicken. Each item is crafted to deliver essential nutrients while minimizing carbohydrates and sodium, supporting a healthy lifestyle within the hub of national decision-making.

This effort coincides with national health campaigns such as the Fit India Movement and aligns with Prime Minister Modi's call for reducing unhealthy eating habits, emphasizing the importance of nutritious diets amid growing health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

