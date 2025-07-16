Tragedy Strikes JEE Aspirant at Bhimlat Waterfall

In a heartbreaking incident, a 19-year-old JEE aspirant named Mohammed Mujeeb Saifi lost his life at the Bhimlat waterfall near Kota city on Wednesday morning. Saifi, a resident of Bareilly, was enjoying an outing with four friends who were also JEE aspirants.

The group had journeyed roughly 70 kilometers to Bundi using two-wheelers and navigated their way to the waterfall with the help of Google Maps. The tragedy unfolded when they began bathing around 5 am, and Saifi was swept away by the strong current at approximately 7:30 am while attempting to retrieve his floating shirt.

The State Disaster Response Force launched a rigorous search operation, ultimately discovering Saifi's body five hours later trapped among rocks beneath the rushing water. Saifi had been dedicatedly preparing for his engineering entrance exams while staying at a hostel in Kota. His family has been notified and is en route to Kota to handle the devastating circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)