Tragedy Strikes JEE Aspirant at Bhimlat Waterfall

A 19-year-old JEE aspirant, Mohammed Mujeeb Saifi, tragically drowned at the Bhimlat waterfall near Kota. Saifi and four friends attempted to catch the sunrise and bathe at the waterfall. A desperate attempt to retrieve his shirt cost him his life, leaving authorities to recover his body hours later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, a 19-year-old JEE aspirant named Mohammed Mujeeb Saifi lost his life at the Bhimlat waterfall near Kota city on Wednesday morning. Saifi, a resident of Bareilly, was enjoying an outing with four friends who were also JEE aspirants.

The group had journeyed roughly 70 kilometers to Bundi using two-wheelers and navigated their way to the waterfall with the help of Google Maps. The tragedy unfolded when they began bathing around 5 am, and Saifi was swept away by the strong current at approximately 7:30 am while attempting to retrieve his floating shirt.

The State Disaster Response Force launched a rigorous search operation, ultimately discovering Saifi's body five hours later trapped among rocks beneath the rushing water. Saifi had been dedicatedly preparing for his engineering entrance exams while staying at a hostel in Kota. His family has been notified and is en route to Kota to handle the devastating circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

