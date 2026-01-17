Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident at Local Pond in Malayankavu

A 12-year-old boy named Muhammad Niyas drowned in a pond near Neyyatinkara. Despite being swiftly pulled out and rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the incident, which occurred while Niyas was swimming with his brother and a friend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy tragically drowned in a pond near Neyyatinkara on Saturday, according to local police reports. The young victim, identified as Muhammad Niyas, son of Muhammad Shaji, was a resident of Puliyoorsala, Cheriyakolla.

Niyas, a seventh-grade student, had gone to the pond with his brother and a friend around 10 a.m. The pond, typically used for swimming, became the site of this unfortunate incident when the boy reportedly drowned.

Upon hearing the cries of the accompanying children, local residents promptly arrived at the scene and pulled Niyas from the water. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was declared deceased. The Vellarada police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation, handing over the body to the family after legal procedures were finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

