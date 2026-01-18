Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Highlights Safety Gaps in Greater Noida

A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, drowned in a water-filled pit after his car accident in Greater Noida. Eyewitnesses claim quicker rescue efforts could have saved him. The incident raises questions about local safety measures and rescue operation response times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:03 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident over the weekend, Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, drowned in Greater Noida after his car plunged into a water-filled pit. Despite desperate calls for help and attempts from bystanders, rescue efforts proved futile.

Witnesses, including a delivery agent who tried to rescue Mehta, claim that timely intervention could have prevented the tragedy. Initial reluctance from rescue teams and the absence of expert divers were cited as critical factors in the failed rescue.

Yuvraj's father criticized local authorities for negligence, citing previous similar accidents at the same site. Calls for accountability and improved safety measures have been amplified following the incident, with an FIR now filed for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

