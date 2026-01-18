Tragic Drowning Highlights Safety Gaps in Greater Noida

In a tragic incident over the weekend, Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, drowned in Greater Noida after his car plunged into a water-filled pit. Despite desperate calls for help and attempts from bystanders, rescue efforts proved futile.

Witnesses, including a delivery agent who tried to rescue Mehta, claim that timely intervention could have prevented the tragedy. Initial reluctance from rescue teams and the absence of expert divers were cited as critical factors in the failed rescue.

Yuvraj's father criticized local authorities for negligence, citing previous similar accidents at the same site. Calls for accountability and improved safety measures have been amplified following the incident, with an FIR now filed for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)