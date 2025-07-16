Left Menu

Kelülü Dawhuo Ready to Shine at Miss Universe India 2025

Kelülü Dawhuo, reigning Miss Universe Nagaland 2025, prepares to compete in Miss Universe India 2025. Aiming to highlight Naga women's resilience and cultural heritage, Kelülü balances her role with academics, inspired by past contestants. She advocates for girl child education, emphasizing the importance of pursuing dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:44 IST
Kelülü Dawhuo Ready to Shine at Miss Universe India 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Kelülü Dawhuo, reigning Miss Universe Nagaland 2025, is poised to take the stage at Miss Universe India 2025, showcasing Naga women's resilience and cultural richness.

Addressing the media, Kelülü praised the enduring strength of Naga women, drawing from her cultural roots in the Chakhesang Naga tribe.

Balancing pageantry with academics, she aims to continue advocating for girl child education, inspired by predecessors like Ruofuozhano Whiso.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025