Kelülü Dawhuo Ready to Shine at Miss Universe India 2025

Kelülü Dawhuo, reigning Miss Universe Nagaland 2025, is poised to take the stage at Miss Universe India 2025, showcasing Naga women's resilience and cultural richness.

Addressing the media, Kelülü praised the enduring strength of Naga women, drawing from her cultural roots in the Chakhesang Naga tribe.

Balancing pageantry with academics, she aims to continue advocating for girl child education, inspired by predecessors like Ruofuozhano Whiso.