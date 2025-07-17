Saare Jahan Se Accha: A Gripping 1970s Espionage Thriller Unveiled on Netflix

Netflix has unveiled its forthcoming original series, 'Saare Jahan Se Accha', a thrilling espionage drama starring Pratik Gandhi. The series is set to premiere on August 13, offering a riveting portrayal of a covert intelligence operation in the 1970s.

The narrative, crafted by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables, centers on intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar, played by Gandhi, as he grapples with ethical dilemmas amidst a mission to counter a nuclear threat.

Helmed by director Sumit Purohit, the show promises to immerse viewers in the high-stakes world of espionage, where every second counts in safeguarding the nation. Its ensemble cast and intricate storyline make it a highly anticipated release.

(With inputs from agencies.)