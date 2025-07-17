Left Menu

Saare Jahan Se Accha: A Gripping 1970s Espionage Thriller Unveiled on Netflix

Netflix's new series 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' features Pratik Gandhi in an espionage thriller set in the politically tense 1970s. With a mission to thwart a nuclear threat, it delves into the world of intelligence and morality. Directed by Sumit Purohit, it promises a captivating experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:59 IST
Saare Jahan Se Accha: A Gripping 1970s Espionage Thriller Unveiled on Netflix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Netflix has unveiled its forthcoming original series, 'Saare Jahan Se Accha', a thrilling espionage drama starring Pratik Gandhi. The series is set to premiere on August 13, offering a riveting portrayal of a covert intelligence operation in the 1970s.

The narrative, crafted by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables, centers on intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar, played by Gandhi, as he grapples with ethical dilemmas amidst a mission to counter a nuclear threat.

Helmed by director Sumit Purohit, the show promises to immerse viewers in the high-stakes world of espionage, where every second counts in safeguarding the nation. Its ensemble cast and intricate storyline make it a highly anticipated release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025