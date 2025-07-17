Left Menu

Amit Shah's Visit Boosts Cooperative Initiatives in Jaipur

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah visited Dadiya village near Jaipur for the Cooperative and Employment Festival. He inaugurated 24 food grain storage warehouses and 64 millet outlets virtually. Leaders like Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former CM Vasundhara Raje were also present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah arrived at Dadiya village near Jaipur on Thursday to participate in the Cooperative and Employment Festival.

After a formal welcome by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at Jaipur airport, Shah proceeded to the village to inspect an exhibition showcasing a variety of cooperative products.

During his visit, Shah virtually inaugurated 24 newly constructed food grain storage warehouses along with 64 millet outlets. Prominent figures like Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Chief Ministers Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari, and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

