Cooperatives: Driving India's Economic Transformation

Union minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the cooperative sector's role in economic and democratic growth, highlighting financial literacy and data-driven governance. Speaking at an ICAI event, Yadav noted the sector's grassroots benefits, while Krishna Pal Gujar discussed upcoming cooperative innovations like Bharat Taxi, with significant driver involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:34 IST
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted the indispensable role of the cooperative sector in fostering economic growth and democratic empowerment during a recent address. He emphasized the significance of financial literacy and data-based governance in propelling India's development.

Minister Yadav, currently overseeing the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, called for expedited audits and stronger internal controls for cooperatives. He noted the government's initiatives to democratize the sector, which extend benefits to rural areas and promote local employment.

At the Cooperative Chintan Shivir, organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Minister of State Krishna Pal Gujar announced a new initiative, Bharat Taxi, aimed at benefiting cooperative drivers. Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu predicted the cooperative sector would substantially drive economic growth in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

