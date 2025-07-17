Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Gujarat: Three Young Boys Drown in Village Lake

Three boys aged six to eight drowned in a village lake in Gujarat's Rajkot district. The incident happened in Padariya village, Jamkandorna taluka. Local swimmers retrieved the bodies, and authorities have sent them for post-mortem. The victims were identified as Bhavesh Dangi, his brother Hitesh, and Nitesh Mavi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:36 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Gujarat: Three Young Boys Drown in Village Lake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Padariya village, Gujarat, as three young boys drowned in a local lake on Thursday morning. The victims, including two siblings, were aged between six and eight years.

The incident occurred in Jamkandorna taluka, where the boys had gone to bathe. Unfortunately, they drowned shortly after entering the water.

Local swimmers managed to retrieve the bodies, and they were subsequently taken to the civil hospital for post-mortem examinations. Authorities identified the deceased as Bhavesh Dangi, his brother Hitesh, and Nitesh Mavi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025