Tragedy Strikes in Gujarat: Three Young Boys Drown in Village Lake

Tragedy struck in Padariya village, Gujarat, as three young boys drowned in a local lake on Thursday morning. The victims, including two siblings, were aged between six and eight years.

The incident occurred in Jamkandorna taluka, where the boys had gone to bathe. Unfortunately, they drowned shortly after entering the water.

Local swimmers managed to retrieve the bodies, and they were subsequently taken to the civil hospital for post-mortem examinations. Authorities identified the deceased as Bhavesh Dangi, his brother Hitesh, and Nitesh Mavi.

(With inputs from agencies.)