Kannada Auto-Translation Missteps: Meta Platforms Under Fire

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Meta for faulty auto-translation of Kannada on Facebook and Instagram, claiming it distorts facts and misleads users. He urged Meta to correct these errors immediately, highlighting the potential harm to public understanding and trust. A formal request was sent to halt the flawed feature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:38 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed significant concerns regarding the faulty auto-translation of Kannada content on Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. He claims this issue is leading to distortion and misinformation.

Siddaramaiah has formally reached out to Meta, urging them to address the inaccuracies immediately. His media advisor, K V Prabhakar, detailed the issue in a formal request, emphasizing the urgency due to potential public misunderstandings from these errors.

The formal communication also recommended that Meta work with linguistic experts to improve translation accuracy and suggested suspending the auto-translate feature until the service meets reliable standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

