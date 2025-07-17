Left Menu

Controversial Claims Spark Fury in Meghalaya

An activist has filed a complaint against a YouTuber and astrologer for claiming that Meghalaya tribals engage in human sacrifice. The video, now viral, has been labeled hateful and false. Authorities have been urged to take down the content, but the NCST has not yet responded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:20 IST
Controversial Claims Spark Fury in Meghalaya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An activist has lodged a complaint with the police concerning a YouTuber and an astrologer who allegedly asserted in a post that tribes in Meghalaya still practice human sacrifice.

The police have registered a case following the complaint by Enlang, who also called for action from the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).

The contentious video, posted on June 13, featured astrologer Sushil Guru on a channel run by Raghav Sharma. Accusations have been made that the video defames Meghalaya's tribal communities and incites communal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is driving the next frontier in drug innovation?

Responsible AI shifts from option to obligation in corporate strategy

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025