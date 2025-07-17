Controversial Claims Spark Fury in Meghalaya
An activist has filed a complaint against a YouTuber and astrologer for claiming that Meghalaya tribals engage in human sacrifice. The video, now viral, has been labeled hateful and false. Authorities have been urged to take down the content, but the NCST has not yet responded.
An activist has lodged a complaint with the police concerning a YouTuber and an astrologer who allegedly asserted in a post that tribes in Meghalaya still practice human sacrifice.
The police have registered a case following the complaint by Enlang, who also called for action from the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).
The contentious video, posted on June 13, featured astrologer Sushil Guru on a channel run by Raghav Sharma. Accusations have been made that the video defames Meghalaya's tribal communities and incites communal discord.
