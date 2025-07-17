Controversial Claims Spark Fury in Meghalaya

An activist has lodged a complaint with the police concerning a YouTuber and an astrologer who allegedly asserted in a post that tribes in Meghalaya still practice human sacrifice.

The police have registered a case following the complaint by Enlang, who also called for action from the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).

The contentious video, posted on June 13, featured astrologer Sushil Guru on a channel run by Raghav Sharma. Accusations have been made that the video defames Meghalaya's tribal communities and incites communal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)