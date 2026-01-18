Tragedy Strikes Illegal Coal Mine in Meghalaya

A tragic incident occurred in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, where a labourer from Assam lost his life at an illegal coal mining site. The man, Mosaid Ali, collapsed while working at the Umthe village site on January 14, according to SP Vikash Kumar.

Authorities swiftly sealed the mine and initiated an inquiry into the unfortunate occurrence. Ali was identified as a resident of Jamuna Moudanga, located in Assam's Hojai district. After collapsing, he was taken to the Sutnga community health centre, where medics pronounced him dead on arrival.

The Meghalaya High Court-appointed Justice BP Katakey has requested a comprehensive police report on the incident. Despite the National Green Tribunal's ban on rat-hole mining, illegal operations continue unabated in the region, raising concern among activists like social worker Agnes Kharshiing.

(With inputs from agencies.)