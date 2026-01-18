Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Illegal Coal Mine in Meghalaya

A labourer from Assam, identified as Mosaid Ali, dies at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills. Despite a ban by the National Green Tribunal, illegal mining persists. The mine is sealed, and an investigation is underway. Justice BP Katakey demands a detailed report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:45 IST
A tragic incident occurred in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, where a labourer from Assam lost his life at an illegal coal mining site. The man, Mosaid Ali, collapsed while working at the Umthe village site on January 14, according to SP Vikash Kumar.

Authorities swiftly sealed the mine and initiated an inquiry into the unfortunate occurrence. Ali was identified as a resident of Jamuna Moudanga, located in Assam's Hojai district. After collapsing, he was taken to the Sutnga community health centre, where medics pronounced him dead on arrival.

The Meghalaya High Court-appointed Justice BP Katakey has requested a comprehensive police report on the incident. Despite the National Green Tribunal's ban on rat-hole mining, illegal operations continue unabated in the region, raising concern among activists like social worker Agnes Kharshiing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

