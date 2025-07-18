Banu Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp': A Beacon Amidst Patriarchal Shadows

In her International Booker Prize-winning collection 'Heart Lamp', author Banu Mushtaq explores the persistent challenges women face in patriarchal societies. Though women have made strides in education and employment, Mushtaq emphasizes that patriarchal societal structures have concurrently solidified.

The book, consisting of 12 short stories translated by Deepa Bhasthi from Kannada, sheds light on women's experiences in southern India. It illustrates the dichotomy between progress and persistent oppression, especially in contexts where societal norms violently oppose women's autonomy.

Joining Mushtaq in discussion, Bhasthi pointed out that while some women experience advancements, these are often limited to those from privileged backgrounds. The dialogue underscores the need to scrutinize disparities faced by women from religious and racial minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)