Banu Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp': A Beacon Amidst Patriarchal Shadows

Banu Mushtaq's award-winning book, 'Heart Lamp', features stories of women navigating patriarchal challenges in southern India. Despite advances in women's education and employment, patriarchal violence persists. The book, translated from Kannada by Deepa Bhasthi, highlights the contrasting experiences between privileged women and those from minority backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:05 IST
In her International Booker Prize-winning collection 'Heart Lamp', author Banu Mushtaq explores the persistent challenges women face in patriarchal societies. Though women have made strides in education and employment, Mushtaq emphasizes that patriarchal societal structures have concurrently solidified.

The book, consisting of 12 short stories translated by Deepa Bhasthi from Kannada, sheds light on women's experiences in southern India. It illustrates the dichotomy between progress and persistent oppression, especially in contexts where societal norms violently oppose women's autonomy.

Joining Mushtaq in discussion, Bhasthi pointed out that while some women experience advancements, these are often limited to those from privileged backgrounds. The dialogue underscores the need to scrutinize disparities faced by women from religious and racial minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

