Farewell to a Literary Legend: Sikkim Bids Adieu to Gadul Singh Lama

On Friday, the state of Sikkim paid its final respects to the esteemed Padma Shri awardee and literary figure, Gadul Singh Lama, also known as Sanu Lama. The funeral, held with full state honors and in accordance with Buddhist traditions, marked the end of an era in regional literature.

Lama, who passed away in Siliguri at the age of 86 due to age-related ailments, was an engineer by profession but gained fame as a fiction writer, poet, and translator. His work, which includes three anthologies of short stories, has been translated into multiple languages, reflecting his broad impact.

Leading the tributes, Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlighted Lama's lasting contributions to culture and literature. The funeral drew attendance from top government officials and community members, celebrating the incredible legacy he leaves behind.

