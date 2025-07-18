Left Menu

Farewell to a Literary Legend: Sikkim Bids Adieu to Gadul Singh Lama

Gadul Singh Lama, also known as Sanu Lama, was a celebrated literary figure in Sikkim. He passed away at 86, and his funeral was conducted with full state honors. An acclaimed writer and intellectual, Lama's work in translation and storytelling has made significant contributions to Nepali literature and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:17 IST
Farewell to a Literary Legend: Sikkim Bids Adieu to Gadul Singh Lama
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the state of Sikkim paid its final respects to the esteemed Padma Shri awardee and literary figure, Gadul Singh Lama, also known as Sanu Lama. The funeral, held with full state honors and in accordance with Buddhist traditions, marked the end of an era in regional literature.

Lama, who passed away in Siliguri at the age of 86 due to age-related ailments, was an engineer by profession but gained fame as a fiction writer, poet, and translator. His work, which includes three anthologies of short stories, has been translated into multiple languages, reflecting his broad impact.

Leading the tributes, Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlighted Lama's lasting contributions to culture and literature. The funeral drew attendance from top government officials and community members, celebrating the incredible legacy he leaves behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025