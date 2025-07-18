Ravenshaw University Revokes Controversial Campus Curfew

In a swift reversal, Ravenshaw University, located in Cuttack, Odisha, has rescinded a controversial directive that prohibited female faculty and students from remaining on campus after 5:30 PM. The initial order, issued by the university registrar, mandated that women must vacate the premises unless they had prior permission for essential tasks. This decision followed a tragic incident of a female student's self-immolation related to alleged harassment.

The directive sparked widespread criticism from students, alumni, civil society, and political figures. They expressed indignation over the blanket restriction, labeling it as a regressive measure toward women's rights and safety. A backlash on social media saw the university quickly withdraw the order, highlighting tensions around gender safety on campus.

Addressing the withdrawal, BJD spokesperson and alumnus Lenin Mohanty criticized the authorities' approach, questioning if such directives are a solution to women's safety on campus. The incident ignited broader conversations about ensuring secure environments for female students and faculty across educational institutions in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)