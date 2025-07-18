Left Menu

Chess Titans Clash with Young Prospects in Kolkata

A simultaneous chess exhibition featuring six Grandmasters and one International Master will occur at the Bengal Rowing Club. Organized by Sara Bangla Daba Sangstha, this event celebrates International Chess Day and includes a charity donation to Tata Cancer Research Centre and Heritage & Ecological Research Society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:59 IST
In a grand celebration of International Chess Day, six Grandmasters and one International Master from West Bengal will showcase their skills against upcoming talents in Kolkata. The Bengal Rowing Club will host this simultaneous exhibition match on Sunday, organized by the Sara Bangla Daba Sangstha, an affiliate of the All India Chess Federation.

Notable players participating include GM Dibyendu Barua, GM Neelotpal Das, GM Saptarshi Roychowdhury, GM Saptarshi Roy, GM Mitrabha Guha, WGM Nisha Mohta, and IM Aranyak Ghosh. They will face a dynamic field of 50 boys and girls across five age divisions, ranging from under-7 to under-15, selected through a tournament held at Eastern Railway Sports Academy Complex.

In a generous gesture, Sara Bangla Daba Sangstha plans to donate surplus funds from the event to the Tata Cancer Research Centre and the Society for Heritage & Ecological Research, making the event a blend of sport and philanthropy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

