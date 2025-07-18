NEC's Cultural and Development Boost in Arunachal Pradesh

The North Eastern Council (NEC) reiterated its commitment to supporting Arunachal Pradesh's cultural and infrastructure projects on Friday. During his visit to the state capital, Secretary S K Bhalla reviewed a range of NEC-funded initiatives.

Bhalla examined the Rs 6.86 crore construction project of the new administrative block at Dera Natung Government College, instructing timely completion in line with the detailed project report standards to enhance administrative efficiency and student services.

Praising the efforts of the Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Bhalla commended the display of tribal handloom and handicraft products at the state emporium, highlighting Arunachal's ethnic diversity. His tour underscored NEC's vision for cultural preservation and socio-economic development in the North East.

(With inputs from agencies.)