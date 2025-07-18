Left Menu

NEC's Cultural and Development Boost in Arunachal Pradesh

The North Eastern Council (NEC) reaffirmed its support for Arunachal Pradesh's cultural and developmental initiatives, with Secretary S K Bhalla reviewing NEC-funded projects. His visit highlighted efforts in infrastructure, traditional arts, and heritage conservation, emphasizing NEC's commitment to socio-economic enhancement across the North East region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:43 IST
NEC's Cultural and Development Boost in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The North Eastern Council (NEC) reiterated its commitment to supporting Arunachal Pradesh's cultural and infrastructure projects on Friday. During his visit to the state capital, Secretary S K Bhalla reviewed a range of NEC-funded initiatives.

Bhalla examined the Rs 6.86 crore construction project of the new administrative block at Dera Natung Government College, instructing timely completion in line with the detailed project report standards to enhance administrative efficiency and student services.

Praising the efforts of the Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Bhalla commended the display of tribal handloom and handicraft products at the state emporium, highlighting Arunachal's ethnic diversity. His tour underscored NEC's vision for cultural preservation and socio-economic development in the North East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025