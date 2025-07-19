The Witches Are Back: Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Reunite for 'Practical Magic 2'

Hollywood's magical duo, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, have officially begun filming 'Practical Magic 2,' the much-anticipated sequel to their beloved 1998 film. The movie is set to hit theatres on September 18, 2026.

The original film, directed by Griffin Dunne and based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel, followed witch sisters Gillian and Sally Owens, played by Kidman and Bullock, respectively. They navigated their powers, prejudices, and curses in a small town.

Returning for the sequel are Kidman and Bullock, reprising their iconic roles under the direction of Susanne Bier. The actress posted a heartfelt video from the set, captioned, "The witches are back. Owens sisters' first day on set! #PracticalMagic."

