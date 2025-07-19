Blockbuster Resurgence: Indian Box Office Soars to New Heights in 2025

The Indian box office is experiencing a renaissance in 2025, accumulating Rs 5,723 crore in the first half of the year, as reported by Ormax Media. This growth represents a remarkable 14% increase compared to the same period in 2024, with 17 films surpassing the Rs 100 crore milestone domestically.

Among the top performers, 'Chhaava,' a historical action-drama led by Vicky Kaushal, achieved a stunning Rs 693 crore. Despite a scarcity of blockbusters this year, the sector is powered by numerous mid- to high-grossing films, each breaking the Rs 100 crore barrier. June alone contributed Rs 900 crore, bolstered by hits like 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and 'Housefull 5.'

If this momentum persists, 2025 may close with a record-breaking Rs 13,500 crore, potentially becoming the highest-grossing year for Indian cinema. Upcoming major releases in the latter half, including 'War 2' and 'Coolie,' will be crucial. Hindi films maintained dominance with a 40% revenue share, followed by Telugu and Tamil, while Hollywood also saw renewed interest.

