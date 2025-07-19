Left Menu

Blockbuster Resurgence: Indian Box Office Soars to New Heights in 2025

The Indian box office witnessed a significant surge in 2025, achieving Rs 5,723 crore in just six months. This marks a 14% year-on-year growth, highlighted by 17 films crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. Despite fewer blockbusters, mid-to-high-performing titles like 'Chhaava' contributed to the success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:05 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Indian box office is experiencing a renaissance in 2025, accumulating Rs 5,723 crore in the first half of the year, as reported by Ormax Media. This growth represents a remarkable 14% increase compared to the same period in 2024, with 17 films surpassing the Rs 100 crore milestone domestically.

Among the top performers, 'Chhaava,' a historical action-drama led by Vicky Kaushal, achieved a stunning Rs 693 crore. Despite a scarcity of blockbusters this year, the sector is powered by numerous mid- to high-grossing films, each breaking the Rs 100 crore barrier. June alone contributed Rs 900 crore, bolstered by hits like 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and 'Housefull 5.'

If this momentum persists, 2025 may close with a record-breaking Rs 13,500 crore, potentially becoming the highest-grossing year for Indian cinema. Upcoming major releases in the latter half, including 'War 2' and 'Coolie,' will be crucial. Hindi films maintained dominance with a 40% revenue share, followed by Telugu and Tamil, while Hollywood also saw renewed interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

