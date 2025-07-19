M K Muthu: A Legacy in Tamil Cinema and Beyond

M K Muthu, the eldest son of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, has passed away at age 77 due to age-related ailments, his family confirmed. An actor and playback singer, Muthu was the elder brother of current Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Upon receiving the news, Stalin, along with his son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi, rushed to Muthu's residence to pay their respects. Muthu's body was placed at the Gopalapuram residence for the public to offer their last respects. Numerous political leaders, state officials, and public figures also paid homage.

Muthu, noted for his contributions to the Tamil film industry and the Dravidian movement, was remembered for his unique acting style and melodious voice. His funeral procession, despite a drizzle, attracted scores of family members and well-wishers, culminating in his cremation at Besant Nagar's electric crematorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)