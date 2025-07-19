Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ha Long Bay as Tourist Boat Capsizes

A tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, amid a sudden thunderstorm, resulting in 34 deaths and leaving eight missing. The boat, carrying 53 people including Vietnamese tourists and crew, was overturned by strong winds. A tropical storm is also approaching the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Halongbay | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating incident occurred in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, as a tourist boat capsized during a sightseeing trip amidst a sudden thunderstorm, resulting in the tragic loss of 34 lives, state media reported on Saturday.

The vessel, Wonder Sea, was navigating the popular tourist destination with 48 Vietnamese passengers and five crew members aboard when unexpected strong winds overturned the boat.

Rescue efforts led to the recovery of 11 survivors, including a 14-year-old boy, who was found trapped in the overturned hull four hours post-capsize, while authorities continue to search for the remaining missing individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

