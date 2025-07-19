Anupam Kher Shines as Mentor and Director: 'Tanvi The Great' Lauded Globally

Esteemed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has commended Anupam Kher for his influential role as a mentor at the Actor Prepares School in Mumbai. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bhatt expressed his admiration for Kher's dedication to honing young talents, praising his astonishing performance in the film 'Tanvi The Great'. Bhatt remarked, 'When a student surpasses the teacher, it delights the mentor. Anupam has truly exemplified this.' He emphasized the importance of returning to the school annually to uncover and nurture the future stars of Indian cinema, as demonstrated by the lead actress of 'Tanvi The Great' who has captivated audiences with her debut performance.

Anupam Kher shared insights on his founding of the Actor Prepares School motivated by a heartfelt experience. During a film shoot two decades ago, Kher witnessed a promising actress faltering under pressure, realizing the necessity of a nurturing environment to foster talent. 'That moment underscored the need for an acting school, and thus Actor Prepares was born,' Kher explained. He expressed gratitude towards Bhatt for contributing special classes to the institution, which has now introduced a new one-year diploma course in acting.

The Mumbai premiere of 'Tanvi The Great' was held at the prestigious Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, with Anupam Kher's niece, Tanvi, the real-life inspiration behind the film, attending as the 'Guest of Honour'. The event saw a gathering of eminent personalities including Kirron Kher, Sikandar Kher, and Annu Kapoor. The film, starring debutant Shubhangi Dutt alongside Jackie Shroff and Boman Irani, explores themes of autism and the Indian Army. It has received international accolades at film festivals in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London, and achieved standing ovations at exclusive previews at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)