Telangana's Gift to 'Natu Natu' Fame Singer

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a Rs one crore incentive for Rahul Sipliganj, the singer who gained international recognition with 'Natu Natu' from the film 'RRR'. This rewarding gesture acknowledges Sipliganj's inspiring rise to fame and serves as a beacon for aspiring talents across the state.

Reddy, previously the state Congress president, had earlier promised the financial support of Rs one crore if the Congress came to power. This move fulfills the electoral commitment made by him prior to the 2023 assembly elections and highlights the importance of keeping political promises to the cultural community.

The announcement was made on Sunday, coinciding with Hyderabad's 'bonalu' festival, a celebration dedicated to Goddess Mahakaali. The Chief Minister underscored Sipliganj's impact on the youth of Telangana, particularly underscoring his origins from the old city of Hyderabad.