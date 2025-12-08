Building Bridges: Bengaluru and Hyderabad Unite for India's Tech Future

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called for collaboration between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, two of India's leading technology hubs. Speaking at the Telangana Rising Global Summit, Shivakumar dismissed notions of competition, emphasizing the potential for both cities to support each other in building a better India.

He applauded Telangana's global vision and extended support to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, emphasizing that the collective progress of southern states is crucial for national development. Highlighting Bengaluru's significant role in IT exports, he encouraged a united front with Hyderabad to enhance the country's tech landscape.

With a strong workforce in the tech sector, Shivakumar expressed confidence in the south's potential to compete globally, urging collaboration for accelerated progress and greater support from the central government in this effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)