Remembering Fauja Singh: The 'Turbaned Tornado'

Renowned marathoner Fauja Singh, affectionately known as the 'Turbaned Tornado', has died at age 114 in a road accident in Beas, Punjab. The incident has cast a shadow over the running community as preparations for his funeral are underway, with dignitaries such as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expected to attend.

The accident occurred on July 14 when Singh was struck by an SUV, reportedly driven by Canada-based Amritpal Singh Dhillon. Singh was crossing the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway when the collision happened, leaving friends, family, and fans in shock.

Despite his late start in marathon running at age 89, Singh became a global icon, admired for his spirit and athletic prowess. His legacy is marked by several world records, including his feat as the first centenarian to complete a marathon—a testament to his lifelong commitment to fitness and perseverance.

