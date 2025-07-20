Left Menu

Remembering Fauja Singh: The 'Turbaned Tornado'

Fauja Singh, the legendary marathon runner known as the 'Turbaned Tornado', has passed away at 114 in a tragic accident. His funeral is to be held in Beas, Punjab, with notable attendees including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Singh was renowned for his marathon achievements starting at 89, inspiring many with his dedication and endurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:28 IST
Remembering Fauja Singh: The 'Turbaned Tornado'
Fauja Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned marathoner Fauja Singh, affectionately known as the 'Turbaned Tornado', has died at age 114 in a road accident in Beas, Punjab. The incident has cast a shadow over the running community as preparations for his funeral are underway, with dignitaries such as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expected to attend.

The accident occurred on July 14 when Singh was struck by an SUV, reportedly driven by Canada-based Amritpal Singh Dhillon. Singh was crossing the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway when the collision happened, leaving friends, family, and fans in shock.

Despite his late start in marathon running at age 89, Singh became a global icon, admired for his spirit and athletic prowess. His legacy is marked by several world records, including his feat as the first centenarian to complete a marathon—a testament to his lifelong commitment to fitness and perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
3
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025