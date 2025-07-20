Remembering Fauja Singh: The 'Turbaned Tornado'
Fauja Singh, the legendary marathon runner known as the 'Turbaned Tornado', has passed away at 114 in a tragic accident. His funeral is to be held in Beas, Punjab, with notable attendees including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Singh was renowned for his marathon achievements starting at 89, inspiring many with his dedication and endurance.
- Country:
- India
Renowned marathoner Fauja Singh, affectionately known as the 'Turbaned Tornado', has died at age 114 in a road accident in Beas, Punjab. The incident has cast a shadow over the running community as preparations for his funeral are underway, with dignitaries such as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expected to attend.
The accident occurred on July 14 when Singh was struck by an SUV, reportedly driven by Canada-based Amritpal Singh Dhillon. Singh was crossing the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway when the collision happened, leaving friends, family, and fans in shock.
Despite his late start in marathon running at age 89, Singh became a global icon, admired for his spirit and athletic prowess. His legacy is marked by several world records, including his feat as the first centenarian to complete a marathon—a testament to his lifelong commitment to fitness and perseverance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Brazil: Strengthening Ties after 57 Years
Prime Minister Modi Strengthens Global Ties on Ambitious Five-Nation Tour
Blazing Trails: Kenya's Chebet and Kipyegon Shatter World Records at Eugene
Prime Minister Modi Honored with Brazil's Top National Award
Prime Minister Modi Embarks on Historic Namibia Visit