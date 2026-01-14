Left Menu

SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

SoFi Stadium, a $5 billion marvel in Inglewood, is set to host consecutive mega-events: FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl LXI, and the 2028 Olympics. Owned by Stan Kroenke, it's a versatile venue, having already supported major concerts and sporting events. Its adaptability makes it a global iconic stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 00:00 IST
SoFi Stadium, envisioned as the NFL's groundbreaking venue, is set to redefine global sporting stages over the next three years, hosting the World Cup, Super Bowl, and Olympics consecutively.

Billionaire Stan Kroenke, owner of the $5 billion stadium, has orchestrated this transformation, showcasing SoFi's adaptability since its 2020 inception.

The stadium has been a significant event host, from the Super Bowl to Taylor Swift's concerts. With a 3.1 million square-foot area, SoFi will now also accommodate world-class soccer matches and Olympic events, further cementing its place in global sports history.

