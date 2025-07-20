Left Menu

Gunn’s Superman Revolution: Cavill Steps Aside for Corenswet

Director James Gunn discusses how he convinced Henry Cavill to not return for his 'Superman' film, paving the way for David Corenswet. Miscommunications and strategic choices shaped this decision, but Cavill handled it with grace. The film, featuring a new cast, has received favorable reviews.

James Gunn, Henry Cavill as Superman (Photo/Instagram@jamesgunn). Image Credit: ANI
In a candid revelation, director James Gunn shared insights into the complexities behind the casting change in the DC Studios' Superman franchise. Following his strategic vision for a new direction in the series, Gunn persuaded actor Henry Cavill to step aside for David Corenswet, the new face of Superman.

A miscommunication within the studio amplified the situation, as Gunn explained during his appearance on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, quoted by Variety. "The day our [DC] deal closed, they were announcing that Henry was back," Gunn noted, emphasizing the unforeseen circumstances.

Despite the challenging conversation, Gunn praised Cavill's professional demeanor, saying, "He was an absolute gentleman, a great guy about it." Gunn also hinted at potential future collaborations with Cavill in the DC Universe. Corenswet's debut, alongside cast members like Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan, has been met with positive reception.

