Janel Parrish Stars in 'Bound For Glory': A Tale of Identity and Collaboration

Hollywood actor Janel Parrish is set to star in 'Bound For Glory', a new indie film alongside Michael Naizu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie reflects Naizu's life as a Chinese American and delves into themes of identity and generational expectations. This marks a reunion for the duo, who previously collaborated on 'Christmas Is Canceled' released in 2021, with Naizu directing alongside his brother, John Wilcox.

Filming is slated to start in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh later this year. Parrish expressed excitement over reuniting with Naizu to bring such a personal story to life, emphasizing the importance of representation. Naizu shared the film's significance to his experiences and anticipates the filming eagerly.

