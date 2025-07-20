Left Menu

Janel Parrish Stars in 'Bound For Glory': A Tale of Identity and Collaboration

Hollywood actor Janel Parrish joins Michael Naizu in the indie film 'Bound For Glory', exploring themes of identity and generational expectations. Directed by Naizu, the film draws from his Chinese American experiences. The production begins in the fall in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:32 IST
Janel Parrish Stars in 'Bound For Glory': A Tale of Identity and Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Janel Parrish is set to star in 'Bound For Glory', a new indie film alongside Michael Naizu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie reflects Naizu's life as a Chinese American and delves into themes of identity and generational expectations. This marks a reunion for the duo, who previously collaborated on 'Christmas Is Canceled' released in 2021, with Naizu directing alongside his brother, John Wilcox.

Filming is slated to start in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh later this year. Parrish expressed excitement over reuniting with Naizu to bring such a personal story to life, emphasizing the importance of representation. Naizu shared the film's significance to his experiences and anticipates the filming eagerly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025