Digvijaya Singh Steps Down: A New Era for Scheduled Caste Representation

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh announced he will not seek another Rajya Sabha term, advocating for Scheduled Caste representation. His decision aligns with calls for social balance in Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing the importance of Dalit community involvement in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:09 IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh declared that he will not pursue a third Rajya Sabha term after his current tenure concludes, opening the door for potential Scheduled Caste representation.

Singh's announcement came in response to a call by Pradeep Ahirwar, chairman of the state Congress Scheduled Caste Cell, who urged the inclusion of Scheduled Caste members in the Rajya Sabha to reflect the demographic significance and promote political participation of the Dalit community.

With approximately 70 percent of Madhya Pradesh's population being from Scheduled Castes, this move is seen as essential for upholding social equilibrium. Singh, aged 78, confirmed his departure from the seat, which will be vacated along with BJP leader Sumer Singh Solanki's in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

