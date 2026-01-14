Left Menu

Digvijaya Singh Steps Down: A New Era for Madhya Pradesh Representation

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh announces he won't seek a third term in the Rajya Sabha, calling for increased Scheduled Caste representation. As his term ends, he emphasizes social balance and political participation for Dalits. Two seats, including Singh's, will be vacant in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:57 IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh announced this week that he will not pursue a third term in the Rajya Sabha, concluding his tenure in India's Upper House of Parliament.

This statement was made in response to Madhya Pradesh Congress Scheduled Caste Cell chairman Pradeep Ahirwar's request for Scheduled Caste representation in the Rajya Sabha, underscoring the importance of social balance and political participation for the Dalit community.

With Scheduled Castes comprising about 17% of Madhya Pradesh's population, Singh noted the social and constitutional significance of increased representation. His seat, along with BJP leader Sumer Singh Solanki's, will be vacant in April in the BJP-led state.

