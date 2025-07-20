Flag Flare-Up at London's Royal Opera House
A performer held a Palestinian flag during the final bows at the Royal Opera House in London, sparking a brief scuffle. The display was spontaneous and unauthorised, contrary to the opera's commitment to political impartiality.
A spontaneous display of a Palestinian flag by a performer at the Royal Opera House in London led to a brief scuffle during the final bows of 'Il Trovatore'.
The unexpected act caught the attention of the audience as images circulated on social media showing a chorus member holding the flag.
The display, not approved by the Royal Ballet and Opera, contradicted their stance on political neutrality, the company informed the BBC.
